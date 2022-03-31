Marie Huff Bussey passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Covid.
She was the daughter of Andrew Jackson Huff and Beverly Couch Huff Gass.
Marie worked in the trust department at First American Bank for several years, and then was a valued part of Steve Huff Plumbing for 24 years until she retired in 2018.
She was a loving mother to daughters, Rachel Sotello, Lisa Redmon (Joe), and Jennifer Spears (Travis); Mamaw to grandchildren Olivia, Brooklyn, Camden, and Cayden; sister to Rick Huff (Kathy), and Steve Huff (Donna); one nephew; many cousins, aunts and uncles who will miss her deeply, especially her cousin Brenda Horne who she considered a sister; and special friend Demetrice Garst.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Sunday April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
The care of Marie Huff Bussey has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.