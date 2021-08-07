KINGSPORT - Marie S. Herring, 72, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at 10:40 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law.
Born in Chattanooga, TN, she resided the majority of her life in Kingsport, TN and was the daughter of the late Clarence William Sanders and Geneva Songer Sanders. She was of Baptist faith and a member of the Lynn Garden Baptist Church. She married Ronnie Dale Herring Sr. on April 8, 1967 in Lebanon, VA, who preceded her in death on April 29, 2006.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, mother-in-law, friend, caregiver and homemaker.
Mrs. Herring will be missed beyond words by her daughter, Angela Rhoten.
She is preceded in death by her uncle Wiley Sanders and aunt Jean Riley Sanders, aunt Berniece Muchlhausen; paternal grandparents Jessee Sanders and Mae Skidmore Sanders; Ada Songer; brother-in-law, Bob Holt; friends Linda Jones, Buck Sanderford, Nancy Seckman and Mary Davis Christian.
Mrs. Herring’s son, Ronnie Dale Herring Jr. was declared missing December of 2018. His death has not been confirmed.
She is survived by her daughter Angela Marie Rhoten and husband Larry Wayne Rhoten Jr of Kingsport; stepbrothers and sisters Harold James Smith, Edna Mae Holt, David Sanders, Jim Sanders, and William Sanders; special friends and family LaDonna Rhoten, Larry Rhoten Sr., Virginia Herring, Rose Marie Pickett, Eloise and Bill Wadley, Mary Jane Beeber, Billi Ninabuck, Kathy Crozier, and Karen Shortt.
It was Mrs. Herring’s desire to be cremated with no formal services.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Herring family.