CLAYTON, NC – Marie Compton Smith, age 73, passed away on December 13, 2020 at Wake Medical in Cary, NC. Marie was a resident of Fall Branch, TN.
Inurnment, for Marie and her late husband, Jackie Dean Smith will be held in Tennessee at a later date.
She was born in Greene County, TN on July 15, 1947 to the late Ray Monroe Compton and the late Estelle Gardner Compton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters – Cleo and Sue, and 4 brothers - Don, Junior, Pud and Sam.
Mrs. Smith was an Army wife, having lived in locations all over the world. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crafting and shopping (especially for a good deal).
She is survived by her three children; Lisa Marie Finch and husband Arlington Finch of Clayton, NC, Brandy Smith Keyt and husband Dale Keyt Sr. of Canton, GA and Jeffery Dean Smith and wife Constance Smith of Hartselle, AL; grandchildren,9 – Lonnie, Dean, Dale Jr., Jennifer, Sarah, Mason, Joshua, Jack and Nathan (and all of their spouses/significant others); great grandchildren, 5- Hunter, Charly, Bristol, Isla and Bravery (and one on the way – Namira); brother - Rick; sisters, Jewell and Teresa. She had numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
