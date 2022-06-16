FALL BRANCH - Marie Charlton, 89, of Fall Branch, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Greeneville, she had resided most of her life in Fall Branch. Marie was an avid bingo player.
Marie is preceded in death by her husband, John Charlton; her parents, Will and Romania Bolton; three sisters, Fawn Woods, Ileene Parker and Mary Katherine McMackin; two brothers, Don and Leon Bolton. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Ford and husband Teddy; her sons, Jeff Charlton and wife Pam and Joey Charlton; her grandchildren, Dustin Ford and wife Amanda, Gina Ford and Heath Charlton and wife Hayley; and five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Stella Wilcox and husband Don and Norma Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00am at Bethany FWB Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ronnie Baxter officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany FWB Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Phyllis White, 1720 Foxtail Lane, Kingsport, TN 37660.
