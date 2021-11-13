GATE CITY, VA - Marie Buck, 75, of Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
