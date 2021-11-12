GATE CITY, VA - Marie Buck, 75, of Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born May 16, 1946, in Niagara Falls, NY to the late Basil and Anne Finlan.
Marie was a loving, kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie enjoyed studying Genealogy, shopping and collecting M&M’s.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Quesenberry; brother, Frank Finlan; sister, Michaelian Finlan; grandson, Michael Quesenberry.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Woodrow Buck; children, Annette Quesenberry, Colleen Greenway, Robin Waldorf and husband, Stephen; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Roselyn Askey; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the funeral home chapel.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
The care of Marie Buck and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.