KINGSPORT - Marianna Sue Crawford, 29, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Houston, TX. She was a loving mother and loved her family. Marianna had a contagious laugh. She was a caregiver at Preston Place.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Marie Crawford; son, Jaxson Andrew Crawford; mother, Beverly Jackson McCarty and husband Phil; father, Andy Crawford; sister, Brittany Crawford and Dakota Clark; nephews, Abel Clark and Bentley Crawford; grandparents, Leonard and Linda Crawford, and Mary Quillen; aunts, Christy Meade and Rick, Vickie Light and Glenn, and Debbie Resto and Greg; uncle David Jackson and Sheila; and special friends, Melissa Huber and Kelly Walker.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade officiating. Music provided by Roy Dolen.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Jackson, Dakota Clark, Rick Meade, Dalton Meade, Glen Light, and Greg Resto.