KINGSPORT - Marianna Sue Crawford, 29, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Houston, TX.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade officiating. Music provided by Roy Dolen.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Jackson, Dakota Clark, Rick Meade, Dalton Meade, Glen Light, and Greg Resto.