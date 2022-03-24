HILTONS, VA - Marianna Roberts, age 74, of Hiltons, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her sister’s home following an illness. She was a member of Faith Bible Tabernacle Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Verna “Queenie” Roberts of Morristown.
She is survived by her sons, Jon (Lori) Compton of Mt. Carmel, TN and Jason (Jamie) Compton of Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Brittany Dixon, Kayli Compton, Jon Compton, Haley Burke, Drew Compton, Drake Kennedy, Hagan Compton, and Hunter Compton; great-grandchildren, Naomi Raymond, Maverick Burke, and Bryce Blakely; sisters, Sandy Bullington (Claude) and Susie Linkous (Dale); brothers, Danny Roberts (Sherry), Mark Roberts (Pauline), Joel Roberts (Melanie), Matthew Roberts (Tammy) all of Morristown, TN; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside/interment service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Bent Creek Cemetery on Stagecoach Rd. in Russellville with Rev. Eugene Sexton officiating. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. at The Promise Apostolic Church in Church Hill, TN with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. Music will be provided by family and friends.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.