KINGSPORT - Maria Theresia G. Mason, 70 died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Theresia taught school at Norton Elementary for 21 years before retiring. After retiring she volunteered at the Cancer Center at Ballad Health in Kingsport.
Theresia was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Billie Gabriel of Norton.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Benny Mason, two sons; Adam Mason (Lisa) of Norton and Seth Mason of Kingsport. Also, five grandchildren; Adeline, Nicholas, Tyler, Logan and Joseph. Sister; Debbie Clisso and Brother, Frank Gabrielle both of Norton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.