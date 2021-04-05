23 Psalm - A Psalm of David
He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.
Maria S. Yallourakis, 85, of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday April 4, 2021 peacefully, beautifully, and prayerfully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Maria's love for her family was always in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael D. Yallourakis.
Maria is survived by her sons, Dr. Stephen and Dr. Anna Yallourakis, Dimitri and Melina Yallourakis; daughter, Mary-Ann Elliott; grandchildren, Michael, Kali, Dean, Michael, Maria, Michael, and Stephanie Katherine.
A service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church, 150 Elizabeth Ann Circle, Bluff City, TN 37618.
In lieu of flowers please donate to her endeared charity Fili Inc. at www.fili-inc.com.
