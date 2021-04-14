Maria Mason Apr 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maria Mason, 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Mason family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Maria Mason Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.