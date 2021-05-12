Maria Isley May 12, 2021 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Maria Isley, 40, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maria Isley Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.