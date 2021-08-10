KINGSPORT - Maria Allen, 89, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Joseph and Rogina (Engleman) Gotz in Bayesn Germany, on January 9, 1932.
Maria was a retired physical therapist. She loved her family very much and her fur babies.
In addition to her parents Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Huber; and son, Jeffrey Allen.
Survivors include her son, Erich Allen and wife Pam; daughter-in-law, Tina Allen; grandchildren, Sierra Allen, Amanda Everett and husband Daniel, Ashley Bishop and husband Jessie, Logan Allen; great-grandchildren, Garrett and Connor Pitts, Landon and Lexie Bishop.
The Allen family will honor Maria’s life with a Graveside Service on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Mountain Home National Cemetery beginning at 2 pm with Jessie Bishop officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Allen family has requested that donations be made in Maria’s memory to the Sullivan County Animal Shelter. 380 Masengill Rd. Blountville, TN 37617.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Allen family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081