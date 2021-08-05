KINGSPORT - Maria Allen, 89, of Kingsport, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born to the late Joseph and Rogina (Engleman) Gotz in Bayesn Germany, on January 9, 1932.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Allen family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081