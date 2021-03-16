KINGSPORT - Margy Clark, 92, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021 after a brief illness. Margy was born and raised in LaGrange, Illinois and graduated from Smith College with a degree in theater. She met and married her husband, Richard “Dick” B. Clark of Morgantown, WV while in college and they moved to Kingsport in 1950 where Dick worked at Eastman for more than 30 years. In addition to raising her two daughters, Margy was dedicated to many volunteer activities and was a lifetime member of the Kingsport Theater Guild. In the early days, Margy co-directed children’s theater, wrote public service announcements, designed playbills, and during the guild’s first performance, even held up some of the sets she helped design. Only once did Margy actually appear on stage and it was with her entire family, all of whom had roles in the performance.
In addition to being a lifelong advocate for the arts, including the historic Barter Theater in Abingdon, Margy was best known to many in Kingsport for her time as a reporter and columnist. She began at the Kingsport Times News in 1966 as an arts reporter. After a year she was named a staff writer in the Features department, covering everything from Barter Theater productions to the reopening of Pressmen’s Home. In one memorable story she, husband Dick and their four cats tried to survive a weekend without any power, electric or gasoline. From 1975 to 1982 she wrote “The Innocent Bystander” column in the Times News Weekender magazine, twice winning Best Humor Column in a statewide newspaper contest.
Margy was preceded in death by her her husband Dick Clark, parents Louise and Kenneth Clarke, and brother Michael Clarke. She’s survived by daughter and son-in-law Carolyn and Phil Orr of Nashville, Tennessee, and daughter Martha Kalin of Denver, Colorado, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Charitable donations in her memory may be made to Barter Theater, The Bays Mountain Park Association, or the Kingsport Carousel. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Family can be contacted for further information regarding memorial plans at orrcc33@gmail.com, or marthakalin@icloud.com.