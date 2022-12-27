KINGSPORT - Marguerite Jeno Davidson, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born in Roda, Virginia on December 18, 1934 to the late Della Sproles Jeno and William R. Jeno, Sr. She moved to Kingsport at a young age. She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1951.
In December 1953, she married the love of her life and best friend, Jack Davidson. The following years she traveled and lived in various parts of the United States and overseas while her husband proudly served in the US Air Force. They returned to Kingsport permanently in 1993.
She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, the church she grew up in, loved, and was married in.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband in January 2021; her brothers William R. Jeno, Jr. and Rondall C. Jeno; sisters Maurine Vanover, Neva Jean Pearson and Sally Greene; sisters-in-law Mozilla Jeno and Gladys Jeno; great niece Micah Collins; brothers-in-law Charlie Pearson and Frank Greene. She is survived by nieces Jennifer Jeno, Kathy Greene, Karen Gillenwater (Jerry) and Ila Jean Rhoton (Raymond); nephews David Greene, Greg Pearson (Janice), Mark Green and Gary Jeno; several great nieces and nephews; special friends Connie and Leland Leonard, Brandie Dykes, Raeann Duncan, Christy Hissong and Ethan Hissong.
Pallbearers will be Greg Pearson, David Greene, Tyler Pearsons, Matthew Green, Joe Greene and Ethan Hissong. Honorary pallbearer Leland Leonard.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 12 pm to 2 pm. at East Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 pm with Rev. Tim Hodges and Rev. Lewis Weaver officiating. Vance Salyer will be in charge of music. Interment will follow the service at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer .