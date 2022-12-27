KINGSPORT - Marguerite Jeno Davidson, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born in Roda, Virginia on December 18, 1934 to the late Della Sproles Jeno and William R. Jeno, Sr. She moved to Kingsport at a young age. She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1951.

In December 1953, she married the love of her life and best friend, Jack Davidson. The following years she traveled and lived in various parts of the United States and overseas while her husband proudly served in the US Air Force. They returned to Kingsport permanently in 1993.

