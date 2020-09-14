KINGSPORT - Margie Ruth (Fugate) Ketron, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2020, after an extended illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ransom Ketron; sons, Dwight Fugate and Tony Fugate; daughters, Patty Hicks and Mickey Ketron; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Trent; father, George Fugate; mother, Martha Fugate; sister, Mable Hickman; brothers, Jimmy Fugate and J.B. Fugate; and two great-grandchildren, Hunter Holder Hicks and Jordan Necessary.
Margie is survived by her daughters, Gabbie McDavid, Kathy Crawford (Bobby), Linda Prater (Matt), Buffy Rowland (Brandon), and Norma (Snookie) Manis; daughter-in-law, Rita Fugate; son, Gary Trent; son-in-law, Jackie Hicks; brother, Donnie Fugate (Carolyn); sisters-in-law, JoAnn Fugate and Darlene Fugate; twenty grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Cecil “Punkin” Necessary, Adam Fugate, Josh Crawford, Jonathan Morelock, Tyler Barrett, Devon Rowland, and Shannon Bishop.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Fugate, Doug Fugate, and Chris Fugate.
The family would like to thank our mother’s nurse, Emily and Ballad Hospice for all the love and care she gave our mother.