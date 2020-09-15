KINGSPORT - Margie Ruth (Fugate) Ketron, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2020, after an extended illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Cecil Necessary officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Cecil “Punkin” Necessary, Adam Fugate, Josh Crawford, Jonathan Morelock, Tyler Barrett, Devon Rowland, and Shannon Bishop.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jody Fugate, Doug Fugate, and Chris Fugate.