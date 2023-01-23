Margie Nell Holcomb Jan 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Margie Nell Holcomb, age 86, of Kingsport, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.Margie was of the Baptist faith.Preceding Margie in death are her parents, Allen and Laura Noe; brother, Charles Noe; sister, Anna Laura Coomer and son, Sol Holcomb, Jr.Surviving are her sister, Rose Bowden; daughter, Valerie; sons, Herbert and Keith; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Margie’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports An Entombment Service will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.The family would like to thank the staff of Crown Cypress Assisted Living for the great care provided to Margie during her stay.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Margie Nell Holcomb and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Job Market Recommended for you