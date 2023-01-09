CHURCH HILL - Margie Neeley Boyer, 87, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, afternoon January 5, 2023 at the Church Hill Nursing home after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Willie and Vera Gertrude (Ramey) Egan on July 29, 1935 in Verdi, VA.

In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her first husband, JB Neeley; husband, Charles Boyer; sons, Dwain Robert Neeley, Roger Dale Neeley; and grandson, John Emerson Neeley.

