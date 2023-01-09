CHURCH HILL - Margie Neeley Boyer, 87, of Church Hill, passed away on Thursday, afternoon January 5, 2023 at the Church Hill Nursing home after a lengthy illness. She was born to the late Willie and Vera Gertrude (Ramey) Egan on July 29, 1935 in Verdi, VA.
In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her first husband, JB Neeley; husband, Charles Boyer; sons, Dwain Robert Neeley, Roger Dale Neeley; and grandson, John Emerson Neeley.
Survivors include her sons, John Neeley (Emily), Gene Neeley (Sandy Byington); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Margie was a member of New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She retired from K Mart after many years of dedicated service in various retail positions. After her retirement she volunteered with the Special Olympics and The Arc. Margie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Margie's family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, afternoon January 11, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Leland Salyer officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in The Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Margie's family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081