BLOUNTVILLE - Margie Emma Jean Patterson Evans, 83, of Blountville, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Lee Roy Patterson and Maxie G. Moody Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred F. “Dub” Evans; and brothers, Hobert, John, and Paul Patterson.

She retired from Epic Technologies. Margie was a wonderful wife, mother of four, and her family was her life. She was a Godly woman and a member of Blountville Church of God.

