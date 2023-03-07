BLOUNTVILLE - Margie Emma Jean Patterson Evans, 83, of Blountville, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home. She was a daughter of the late Lee Roy Patterson and Maxie G. Moody Patterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred F. “Dub” Evans; and brothers, Hobert, John, and Paul Patterson.
She retired from Epic Technologies. Margie was a wonderful wife, mother of four, and her family was her life. She was a Godly woman and a member of Blountville Church of God.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth Evans, Leticia Evans, Samuel Evans and wife, Melissa, and Joy Evans and fiancé, Michael Livesay; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sisters, Annie Fink, and Eula Leonard; brother, John Roy Patterson and wife, Sybil; special friend, Ella Elam; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Stephanie Stevens, you were her earthly angel during her illness. No thanks will ever be enough, and your kindness will always be remembered.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Akard Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Paul Evans and Pastor Eddie Robinette officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday in East Tennessee Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to meet at 12:45 PM at the cemetery.