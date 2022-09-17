Margarette Lacrease “Pat” Lee Harrison was born in Newnan, Georgia to Mrs. Alma Davis and Mr. Loren Loy Slaton. She was raised from her very early years by her Aunt Vinnie Mae (Slaton) and Uncle John Robert Melson in Newnan, Ga. She passed away peacefully at Belmont Village in Nashville, TN on September 15, 2022. She graduated from Newnan High School where she was very active in sports and cheerleading and received an Associate’s Degree from Harrison Secretarial and Business College in Atlanta, Georgia.

She married Robert Edward Lee (“Bob”) on November 18, 1952 and they lived together in Kingsport and Hilton Head, SC until his death in 1988. On May 11, 1996 Pat married Mr. Norman (“Norm”) John Harrison and they lived together in Kingsport and Hilton Head, SC until his death on March 2, 2011.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video