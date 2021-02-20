MOUNT CARMEL - Margaret (Sue) Stapleton, 82, went to be with her Heavenly Father February 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Margaret’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate.