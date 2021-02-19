MOUNT CARMEL - Margaret (Sue) Stapleton, 82, went to be with her Heavenly Father February 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her family. Margaret was born in Hawkins County, but lived in Kingsport most of her life. She was a former employee of Inter-Mountain telephone Co. She loved her family and taking care of her home.
Margaret was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, John L. Horton; mother, Callie Horton; brothers, Otis Horton and James P. Horton; nephews, Randall Blair and Chris Horton; brother-in-law, Denver Blair; and sister-in-law, Peggy Horton.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, James Stapleton who took very good care of her and loved her so much; son, David Stapleton (Her True Love) and Ramona; grandchildren, Jacob Stapleton, Jordan Stapleton and Josie Stapleton (Her Greatest Joy); sister, Vergie Blair; brother, Charles Horton; sisters-in-law, Willie Horton and Drucilla Horton; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Margaret’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate.