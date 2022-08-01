BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret (Sanders) Dickenson -100, of Big Stone Gap, VA., entered into heavens Gates, on Monday August 1, 2022 at Heritage Hall Health Care.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.

