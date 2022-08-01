Margaret (Sanders) Dickenson Aug 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret (Sanders) Dickenson -100, of Big Stone Gap, VA., entered into heavens Gates, on Monday August 1, 2022 at Heritage Hall Health Care.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.You may go online to view the updated arrangements at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Margaret Sanders Dickenson.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Margaret Sanders Dickenson Va. Funeral Home Heritage Hall Arrangement Health Care Date Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video