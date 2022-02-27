Margaret Ryan Gilreath passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Wexford House. She was born December 3, 1934, in Sullivan County, TN, and resided there most of her life. She was a member of Fordtown Baptist Church. Margaret retired from the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office (Kingsport).
She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Gilreath; parents, James L. (Roy) Ryan, and Ada Hamilton Ryan; brothers, Lee, Beryl, Lewis, and Frank Ryan; sister, Nina Ryan Smith; and sister-in-law, Pearl Ryan.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Edith Maden of Kingsport; sister-in-law: Bea Maness of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Keith Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Edith Maden, 616 Proffitt Lane, Kingsport, TN 37663.
