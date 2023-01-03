BLACKWATER, VA - Margaret Ruth Hurd, of Blackwater, VA, began her journey of faith over sixty years ago when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young child. On Monday, January 2, 2023, at age seventy-five, her faith became sight.
She rededicated her life in 1968 and attended Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church, Flower Gap Baptist Church and Sarepta Baptist Church in her later years.
Ruth had been shut-in for several years but enjoyed preaching and gospel singing via live stream. She still shared the gospel with those she talked to. Ruth climbed many mountains and crossed many valleys, but her faith ended in Glory. She was a wonderful prayer warrior for many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thacker (Georgia) and Mary Ramey.
She is survived by her husband, James Winford Hurd, of Blackwater, VA; her children, David Fletcher (Chastity) and Angel Fletcher; her grandchildren, Tiana Dockery, Dustin Dockery (Katie), Dylan Fletcher, Chloee Fletcher and Bodi Fletcher; and her great-grandchildren, Eliana and Eli. Ruth is also survived by her siblings, Johnny Thacker, Sarah McGaha, Suzanne Manis, Tim Thacker, David Thacker and Carolyn Fleenor.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, VA. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 in the Robinette Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be conducted following funeral services in the Osborne Cemetery in Blackwater, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Alexander, Dustin Dockery, Anthony Dockery, Dylan Fletcher and Roy Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be David Thacker and Tim Thacker.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arnette and Dr. Arif of HMG and the staff of HVCH hospital and Wilcox Hall.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Blackwater is serving the Hurd family.