BLACKWATER, VA - Margaret Ruth Hurd, of Blackwater, VA, began her journey of faith over sixty years ago when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a young child. On Monday, January 2, 2023, at age seventy-five, her faith became sight.

She rededicated her life in 1968 and attended Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church, Flower Gap Baptist Church and Sarepta Baptist Church in her later years.

