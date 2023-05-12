KINGSPORT - Margaret Sivert, 93, of Kingsport, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She was born and raised in the Sullivan County area and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1948. Margaret then went to St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville, where she graduated with her registered nursing degree in 1951. She returned to the Kingsport area and began her career at Holston Defense Medical Department. This is where she met Howard Sivert and they were married in September of 1953. Margaret worked at HDC for 3 years and then became a stay-at-home Mom to Patricia and, then Brenda. She returned to work at HDC in 1972 and retired after 10 years.

During their 62 1/2 years of marriage, they attended First Christian Church where Margaret enjoyed attending the babies in the nursery, serving with the “kitchen gang”, her Sunday School class and all of the many people she met during the years. Her favorite hobbies were vacationing with the family, gardening, yard work, puzzles and reading books.

