KINGSPORT - Margaret Sivert, 93, of Kingsport, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She was born and raised in the Sullivan County area and graduated from Sullivan High School in 1948. Margaret then went to St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Knoxville, where she graduated with her registered nursing degree in 1951. She returned to the Kingsport area and began her career at Holston Defense Medical Department. This is where she met Howard Sivert and they were married in September of 1953. Margaret worked at HDC for 3 years and then became a stay-at-home Mom to Patricia and, then Brenda. She returned to work at HDC in 1972 and retired after 10 years.
During their 62 1/2 years of marriage, they attended First Christian Church where Margaret enjoyed attending the babies in the nursery, serving with the “kitchen gang”, her Sunday School class and all of the many people she met during the years. Her favorite hobbies were vacationing with the family, gardening, yard work, puzzles and reading books.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Lee Dixon and Maudella Reed Dixon; brother, Walter Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Frankie and Neil Egan and sister and brother-in-law, Opal and George Gose, brother-in-law, James Sivert.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia (Pat) Cox and husband Carl, Brenda Scott and husband David; grandsons, Jonathan Scott and wife, Paula and Ben Cox; great-grandson, Jameson Scott; special nephews, Mike Sivert, Chip Gose and Chris Gose; special friend, Rachel Stoner.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Brookdale-Rock Springs and Gentiva Hospice for their wonderful care of Margaret.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family members. Those wishing to attend the graveside service should meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church. The funeral service will follow with Minister Phillip “Phip” Sams and Rev. Dr. Carole Martin officiating.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660 or First Broad Street UMC, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.