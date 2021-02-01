NORTON, VA – Margaret E. Riner, 102, died Friday, January 29, 2021, at the home of her son. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norton and was a former member of TOPS in Norton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Riner; her siblings, Girlie Richardson, Harmon Duncan, Leo Duncan, Frank Duncan, Clarence Duncan, Warney Duncan, Mosco Duncan and William (Junior) Duncan.
She is survived by her son, Duke Riner and his wife Martha Jane of Norton, Va.; two granddaughters, Tanya Dawn Taylor and her husband James and Chasity Nicole Riner and her partner Joshua Short, all of Norton, Va.; three great grandsons, Peyton, Michael and Forrest; a great granddaughter, Mallory Jane; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Colley officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Norton, PO Box 499, Norton, VA 24273. The family wishes to thank Norton Community Home Care and Caris Hospice for the care given to Margaret. They also want to send a special thank you her caretakers, Paythia Bolling and Sue Smith.