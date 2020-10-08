KINGSPORT - Margaret Qualls Jones, 98, of Kingsport, died Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. Born in Pound, VA, she had resided in Kingsport since 1939. She was a homemaker and was an excellent seamstress and quilter. Mrs. Jones loved gardening and was known for her green thumb. She was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank caregivers Margaret Cunningham and Darlene Garland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert E. Jones; sister, Ellen Gusta Stewart; and brother, Homer Qualls.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Martha Reynolds and husband, Orlin, Sr. of Kingsport; son, Robert Jones and wife, Darlene of Chattanooga, TN; 3 grandchildren, Orlin Reynolds, Jr., wife, Jennifer and daughter, Nova, Michael Reynolds and Rebecca Moyer and husband Joe; 2 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Andrew; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Christopher J. Brown officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, P,O. Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663.