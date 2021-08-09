John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I AM the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me will live, even if they die. And everyone living and believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” Margaret Prichard believed it.
ELIZABETHTON - Margaret Ann Prichard, 87, of Elizabethton, TN, went to be with the LORD Friday, August 6 at Johnson City Medical Center after a long bout with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Margaret graduated from Lynn View High School and worked her early years in the banking industry, from which she retired and became a full-time homemaker. She was a very colorful and charismatic person who would rise each day, put on her makeup, fix her hair and dress nice and put on her favorite jewelry. She loved serving her family and keeping her home immaculately clean. She served for a time in the community outreach ministry of the local church she attended for years, Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton. She was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother and mother-in-law. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Irene Dillow of Kingsport; 4 brothers, R.T., Everette, Henry and Doc all of Kingsport; 2 sisters, Frances Lee of Kingsport and Mary Lee Kern of Highland, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years Harvey Prichard Jr., her son Harv Prichard III and his wife Jenny; 2 grandsons, Brandon Prichard and James Prichard, all of Elizabethton; several nieces, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park, at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 12, 2021 with Chaplain Chris Hughes, officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at Memorial Funeral Chapel. The active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website:
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Prichard Family.