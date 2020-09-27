Margaret Pope Penland, 89, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Kingsport. Margaret was born November 17, 1930 in Asheville, NC and was the seventh child of the late John L. and Bertha Pope. She graduated from Lee Edwards High School in Asheville, NC. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was very active in her churches, St. Luke United Methodist Church, and later at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Margaret enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of The Susanna Wesley Circle. She also worked as an American Red Cross Volunteer Nurse in the Dickson Elementary School clinic for many years. Margaret also worked as an assistant to several teachers. In addition, she worked as a Red Cross Volunteer at Indian Path Hospital. She was an excellent cook and loved sharing her dishes with family, friends and many of the staff at local doctor’s offices.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Hugh, of the home; son, Mark S. Penland, Knoxville; son, Paul Penland (Sandra), Kingsport; grandchildren, John W. Penland, Johnson City, Michelle K. Penland, Kingsport, Lindsay E. Penland, Knoxville, and Adam D. Penland, Knoxville; and many nieces and nephews.
An inurnment service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at the church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Randy Frye and The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, St. Luke United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the American Red Cross, 660 Eastern Star Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Elmcroft of Kingsport and Suncrest Hospice nursing staff for their loving care of Margaret.
