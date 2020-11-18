Margaret Pauline Ball Davidson, 86, passed away at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020.
She was a homemaker who loved being at home and taking care of her pets.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Davidson, Sr.; her father, Christopher C. Ball; her mother, Grace Stidham Ball; and brothers, Paul Ball, Archie Ball, Bruce Ball and Emory Ball.
Margaret is survived by her son, Roy Davidson of Norton; daughter, Teresa Davidson of Roanoke; brother, Johnny Ball of Coeburn; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 2:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.