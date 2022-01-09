KINGSPORT - Margaret Norris, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 8, 2022, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Scott County, VA to the late Andrew and Myrtle Starnes France.
Mrs. Norris retired from Tennessee Eastman after 43 years of service. She was the last surviving Charter Member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Mrs. Norris was a member of the Garden Club, winning several awards. She loved to travel and work in her garden.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Norris; sister, Pearl Smith; brothers, Henry France and Kenny France; several half sisters and brothers.
Those left to cherish her memory are several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Sheila McCulley, her caregiver and niece, the nurses and staff of Brookdale, Rock Springs Rd., the nurses and staff of NHC Kingsport and to the nurses of Caris Hospice.
The care of Margaret Norris and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.