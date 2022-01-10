KINGSPORT - Margaret Norris, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 8, 2022, following a period of declining health.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Monday, January 10, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the Graveside Service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Sheila McCulley, her caregiver and niece, the nurses and staff of Brookdale, Rock Springs Rd., the nurses and staff of NHC Kingsport and to the nurses of Caris Hospice.
The care of Margaret Norris and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.