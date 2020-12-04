Margaret Nancy Owens Dec 4, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GATE CITY, VA - Margaret Nancy Owens, 69, Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gate City Va Margaret Nancy Owens Medicine Nova Health Cancer Illness Rehabilitation Center Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.