GATE CITY, VA - Margaret Nancy Owens, 69, Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Rick Quillen and Bro. Eugene Sexton officiating. Music will be provided by Cause One.
A graveside service will follow the funeral at Carter Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Pallbearers will be Tommy Grizzle, Adam Berry, Michael Davis, Amber Davis, Josh Scalf, and Tim Gibson.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Nova in Weber City for your care of Mom. A special thank you for Mom’s best friend, Mary Lawson, for the times you stayed with her to help care for her. A special thank you to her neighbors at Gate Way Apartments for stopping by and helping in her care. A special thank you to Sherry for your continual care for mom over the past few years, you went above and beyond in doing all that she needed you to do.
