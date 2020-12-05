GATE CITY, VA - Margaret Nancy Owens, 69, Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer at Nova Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mom left her testimony so many times of her being ready to go home. She loved to sing for the Lord and went many places, when she was able to go, to sing with our Dad (Jack Owens) before he passed away in 2016.
Margaret was preceded in death by her Dad, Mitch Williams, her Mom, Delia (Kate) Lark, sister, Mary Ann Sexton, her ex-husband and lifelong friend, Jack Owens, and her great granddaughter, Adriana Berry Grizzle.
Margaret leaves behind, daughters, Sherry Owens (Tim), Weber City, VA, Michelle Grizzle (Tommy), Gate City, VA; son, Travis Owens (Liz), Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Adam Berry (Taylor), Gate City, VA, Judd Grizzle, Gate City, VA, Anita Berry, Gate City, VA, Alex Owens (Isabel), Johnson City, TN, Amber Davis (Michael), Gate City, VA, Jake and Sam Darnell, Gate City, VA; 8 great grandbabies; sisters, Tootsie Bates (Tom), Jacky Berry (Robert); many nieces and nephews and a host of friends that loved her dearly.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Rick Quillen and Bro. Eugene Sexton officiating. Music will be provided by Cause One.
A graveside service will follow the funeral at Carter Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Pallbearers will be Tommy Grizzle, Adam Berry, Michael Davis, Amber Davis, Josh Scalf, and Tim Gibson.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Nova in Weber City for your care of Mom. A special thank you for Mom’s best friend, Mary Lawson, for the times you stayed with her to help care for her. A special thank you to her neighbors at Gate Way Apartments for stopping by and helping in her care. A special thank you to Sherry for your continual care for mom over the past few years, you went above and beyond in doing all that she needed you to do.
