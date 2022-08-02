BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret Marie Sanders Dickenson of Big Stone Gap, VA, entered her long-awaited eternal rest in Christ on Monday August the 1st, 2022 at the ripe old age of one hundred years, seven months, and eight days old. She always appreciated that parents of young children would express the child’s age in months, and she found it amusing when someone would express her advanced age in months as well; so, it is only fitting that we joyously announce the age she eventually attained was one thousand, two hundred seven and 1/4 months!
A hand-written inscription (written eight years ago) in her well-worn Bible quoted Psalm 71:9, and reads, “Cast me not off in the time of old age… Thank you Lord for allowing me to live this long - 92 years. Thank you for your wonderful, boundless love!” At over 100 years of age, Margaret certainly experienced the love of her precious Lord and Savior and realized time and again how truly boundless it is! She knew His love well, and boldly proclaimed to everyone she knew, “Ye must be born again!”
Margaret, affectionately known as “Sissy” to her family, was born on January 24, 1922, in Exeter, VA to the late Robert Lilburn Sanders and Etta Bertha (Lane) Sanders. She never neglected to refer to them as her “wonderful parents”. Not long after her birth, the family would move to the Cadet section of Big Stone Gap, where her parents would live out the remainder of their lives.
Margaret was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Jack Dickenson, Jr., her parents, her brother Robert Sanders, Jr., her brother Woodrow Sanders, her sister Hazel Abrams, her brother Jimmy Sanders, her sister Maybrey Strahan, her infant brother Thomas Sanders, her sister Beulah Ridgeway, her infant sister Barbara Sanders, and her sister Sonja Moore.
She is survived by her sister Judy Poff of Big Stone Gap, VA, her sister Stella Richardson of Omaha, NE, her brother Jack Sanders and wife Bessie of Bristol, TN, her sister-in-law Billie Sanders of Bristol, TN, her brother-in-law Roy Moore and wife Lucille of Bristol, TN, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She will be missed dearly by her family, her friends, and all who were blessed to have known her. Her charge to anyone and everyone when parting company with her would always be, “Be kind to everyone!” In keeping with that spirit of kindness, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, each of you would express an act of kindness or compassion to someone who desperately needs it. Margaret will have been greatly honored by your doing so.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, from1:30 - 2:30 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted immediately following in the funeral home's Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Tom Williams officiating. The committal service will be held following in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens where she will be reunited with her husband.