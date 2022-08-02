BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret Marie Sanders Dickenson of Big Stone Gap, VA, entered her long-awaited eternal rest in Christ on Monday August the 1st, 2022 at the ripe old age of one hundred years, seven months, and eight days old. She always appreciated that parents of young children would express the child’s age in months, and she found it amusing when someone would express her advanced age in months as well; so, it is only fitting that we joyously announce the age she eventually attained was one thousand, two hundred seven and 1/4 months!

A hand-written inscription (written eight years ago) in her well-worn Bible quoted Psalm 71:9, and reads, “Cast me not off in the time of old age… Thank you Lord for allowing me to live this long - 92 years. Thank you for your wonderful, boundless love!” At over 100 years of age, Margaret certainly experienced the love of her precious Lord and Savior and realized time and again how truly boundless it is! She knew His love well, and boldly proclaimed to everyone she knew, “Ye must be born again!”

