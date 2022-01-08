KINGSPORT - Margaret “Maggie” Buckles Shortt, 67, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Maggie was a medical transcriptionist. She was a member of the Sonrise Emmaus Community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” and Artency (Collier) Buckles, Sr.
Surviving are her husband, Steve Shortt; son, Justin Shortt (April), Bristol, Tn.; daughter, Stephanie Blythe (Shawn), Kingsport; grandchildren, Andrew Blythe (Kay), Blayne Blythe, Greyson Blythe and Maggie Anne Blythe; two brothers, Mike Buckles, Big Stone Gap, Va. and Bill Buckles (Jamie), Kingsport, Tn.; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at the Harvest Community Church, 117 Cumberland Street, Kingsport, Tn. The service will follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Kris Vannice officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends will assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075 or online at mda.org.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Shortt family.