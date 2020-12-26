KINGSPORT - Margaret M. McDavid 94, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 25, 2020. Born in Sweetwater, she had resided most of her life in Kingsport. Margaret was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. She had retired from Allen Dryden Architects. Margaret was a member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McDavid; grandson, Alexander McDavid.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Gail Price; two sons, Steven McDavid, Roger McDavid and wife Beth, seven grandchildren, Stephanie McDavid, Nathan McDavid, Rachel Ball, Scott McDavid, Ryan McDavid, Jennifer Price and Eric Price; three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Greg Cercone officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN 38105.