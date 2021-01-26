BIG STONE GAP, VA - Margaret Louise (Wade) Foley, 81, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn.
She was a member of Thee Church in Appalachia, Va.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Foley; her parents, Tom and Hazel (Tomlinson) Wade; sisters, Jean Kilbourne, Wanda Shortt and Joyce Wade; and son-in-law Darrell Long.
Surviving are her son, Brad Foley (Cindy), Big Stone Gap; daughter, Pam Long, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Brandon Long and Antonia Collins (Scott); great granddaughter, Carley Scott; step grandson, Patrick Roberts; sister, Shirley Sturgill, Big Stone Gap; brothers, Bobby Wade and Eugene Wade, Coeburn, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from Noon to 1:00pm on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm on Tuesday.
Entombment service will follow at the Glencoe Cemetery Mausoleum.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mrs. Foley’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.