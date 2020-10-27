Margaret Louise Smith Oct 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Margaret Louise Smith, 82, of Kingsport, died Monday, October 26, 2020, after a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Funeral Home Margaret Louise Smith Arrangement Illness Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.