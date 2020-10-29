Louise Smith, 82, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a devout member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church. She attained her Bachelor’s degree from Carson Newman and Master’s from George Peabody. For over 40 years she taught at Jefferson, Kennedy and Jackson Elementary schools. She was a talented pianist and organist and often played at local nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Fred Smith and Mage Presley Smith.
Louise is survived by close cousins, Betty Hawkins and Ida Ruth Cook and several others, and special friends, Faye Neergaurd and Phyllis Dye Watford.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Doug Clark and Joe Collier for their friendship.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rick Meade officiating. Burial will follow at McPheeters Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsport Retired Teachers Association, c/o Cindy Woodworth, 600 Fleetwood Dr. #206, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Lynn Garden Baptist Church, 301 May Ave, Kingsport, TN 37665.