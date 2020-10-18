Margaret Branham, 75, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Scott County, Virginia to the late Wallace and Ruth Poff, Margaret spent her life caring for others. She loved everyone she knew as if they were family. She lived a life of constant service and enjoyed every moment of it.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Ruth Poff; ex-husband and best friend, Earl Branham; brothers, Cotton and Jackie Poff; and granddaughter, Ann Angel Branham.
She is survived by her long-term boyfriend, Bobby Dean; son, Mikey Branham; daughter, Rebecca and husband Captain David Cooke; grandchildren, Jason Christian and wife Kayla, Tammy Smith, Nikki Crockett, Jessica Cooke, Jennifer Cooke, Britnie Cooke, Halie Cooke and husband Daniel; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Poff and wife Pam; sisters, Judy McClain, Jean Amyx and husband Fred, Brenda Sheppard and husband Harvey; Several nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda Richards, Donna Jones; and favorite dog, Sadie Mae.
There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport.
Pallbearers will be Jason Christian, David Cooke, Joe Cordell, and Joe Neville.