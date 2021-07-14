ROGERSVILLE - Margaret Lois Howe, the youngest child of Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Newton Howe, was born May 12, 1928 and died July 12, 2021.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 15, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Howe family.