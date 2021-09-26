KINGSPORT - Margaret Lane Creasman, 95 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Deane Hill Assisted Living in Knoxville. Born in Scott County, Virginia she was raised in Kingsport. Margaret attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. During WWII, she worked at Holston Ordinance and Oak Ridge. She retired from Piece Good Shop, where she was an assistant manager. Margaret attended Crossroads United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Roy Creasman; parents, William and Hettie Edwards Lane; brothers, Ross, Bill, Don, Clarence and Carson Lane; sisters, Reba Caudel, Mattie Long, Gertrude Smith, Fleeta Jayne, Dorothy Lane and Betty Lane.
Margaret is survived by daughter, Carolyn Phillips (Marion); sons, Mike Creasman (Barbara) and Donnie Creasman (Tonya); 5 granddaughters; 1 grandson; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads UMC Food Pantry, Mobile Meals or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Creasman family.