On Tuesday March 1st 2022, Margaret L. Roark, age 90, went home to be with her heavenly father.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Robert Mallory and Rev. Robert Hopkins Jr. officiating. Graveside service will follow in Courtney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Coffey, Aaron Coffey, Brian Greenlee, Tim Manning, Dustin Jones, and Johnny Burchell. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers for all they did for her, Mary Royston, Bonnie Watkins, and Lisa Estes. They would also like to thank Peggy Ray and Hollie Varney of Interim Healthcare and Alexis, Jessica, Mary and Courtney of Caris Healthcare. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.