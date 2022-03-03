On Tuesday March 1st 2022, Margaret L. Roark, age 90, went home to be with her heavenly father. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family whom she loved so dearly. She was saved at an early age and was a faithful member of Morrisetts Chapel Baptist Church. Margaret loved cooking, gardening, canning, and freezing food for her family. She loved feeding anyone who came to her home, and always made everyone feel welcome.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter; her parents. Harvey and Ruby Lindsey; her father and mother-in-law, Lee and Pauline Roark; two sisters, Beatrice Coffey and Peggy Greenlee; two brothers, Bob Lindsey and Oscar Lindsey; and one grandson, Jeremy Roark.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Sammie of the home; daughter, Shirley (Steve) Waller; two sons, Sandy "Stick" (Donna) Roark and Stan Roark, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Rachel (Tim) Manning, Hannah Cloud, and Jose (Dustin) Jones; and one great granddaughter, Blair Kate Jones; along with a host of family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Robert Mallory and Rev. Robert Hopkins Jr. officiating. Graveside service will follow in Courtney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Coffey, Aaron Coffey, Brian Greenlee, Tim Manning, Dustin Jones, and Johnny Burchell. The family would like to thank her loving caregivers for all they did for her, Mary Royston, Bonnie Watkins, and Lisa Estes. They would also like to thank Peggy Ray and Hollie Varney of Interim Healthcare and Alexis, Jessica, Mary and Courtney of Caris Healthcare. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.